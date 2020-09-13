New ownership ‘a dream come true’ for Danville dancer

Special to the Register & Bee
When dance classes start up this month, Brittany Thurman Cody will be on her own as the new owner/director of Brittany Cody Dance Company, formerly the Danville Academy School of Dance. It has been a dream in the making since she was 3.
She purchased the dance business from Lisa Cash and Ann Pflugshaupt who had owned it since 2001.
Cody, a Danville native, has danced all her life.
She remembers when she started dancing at the age of 3 in 1989.
“I cried every time my mother turned the corner to come here because I hated it so much. But then I saw Martha Fowlkes [a previous owner] in the newspaper the fall of 1990 and my mom said, I wanted to go back and I never looked back after that,” Cody recalled.
She joined the competition team at 9, which she continued until she was 17. After graduating from Tunstall High School in 2004, she started teaching two classes a week at the school she now owns.
She married Willard Cody in 2007 and worked at a bridal shop during the day, then went to the studio to teach in the evenings. She has three children: a 17-year-old stepson, Matthew; an 11-year-old son, Parker; and a 7-year-old daughter, Addison.
Staying at the academy“I never thought about having my own dance studio. I knew I wanted to stay here,” she said.
“Then Parker was born, and I was working all day and teaching in the evening. Parker was always with my husband or a babysitter,” she said. “It was hard. When he was a year old, we decided it would be more beneficial to teach more and stay home during the day. We had to pull the village together and make a family decision.”
Her daughter, Addison, is with her all the time now at the studio and Parker plays all kinds of sports and is always going somewhere, she said.
The road to ownership
In 2004, Cash and Pflugshaupt sat Cody down and said their plan was for her to be the director when they retired.
“It was a lot for me to take in when I was just 17,” Cody said. “After that, I watched what they did.”
In 2018, they met with her again and said they were ready to retire and sell the business to her.
“I spent the next year shadowing them,” Cody said. “But we kept it a secret until June 26, 2019, when they signed it over and we made it public.”
The agreement was that the two would remain with Cody for a year, but the coronavirus pandemic cut that time short with the studio’s last day of being open this year on March 13.
“When the governor announced schools were closing, I said I wasn’t going to close, but Lisa said I needed to rethink that,” Cody said. “So I sat on the couch and cried for more than an hour because I hurt for the kids. Some had already bought their costumes. It’s the first time we did not have a spring show.”
She added that Cash and Pflugshaupt had always said they just wanted to walk quietly away and they wound up doing that.
Benefits of dance
Cody planned to start up again after Labor Day and is constantly keeping up with the state regulations to make sure she and her staff do what’s best for the young dancers.
Between the show classes and the competition team, there were 36 dance groups set to perform in the spring.
“Most of the students are here every day. We are their safe place. We preach for them to leave their worries at the door,” she said.
As someone who has spent her life dancing and teaching dance, Cody, of course, can readily speak to the benefits of dance.
“The benefits of dance are that they are learning physical activities and how to use their bodies. They also learn discipline and self-love,” she said. “We talk about self-love a lot here. A lot of the lessons they learn here will help them throughout life. It also keeps them out of trouble.”
Pflugshaupt said Cody respects her dancers as individuals and has no favorites.
“She understands that not every student is on a professional track, that each student comes to dance class with his/own talents,” Pflugshaupt said. “I love how she makes each dancer, regardless of their abilities, feel important and valued. Brittany believes dance is for every person, a way for boys and girls to express themselves and develop important life skills, such as discipline, perseverance and time management.
“Her ownership and directorship is a complete reflection of her beliefs.”
Cash said along with a talent and love for dance, Cody has an ability to reach students through compassion while demanding their respect.
“Brittany is very organized, a must for running a business as complex as a dance studio,” she said. “As part of her training, Ann and I always made her resolve her own problems if any occurred with both the students and parents, a method that Martha had used on us that taught us more than ‘just stepping in’ ever would have.”
History of the studio
Cash said every dance studio in Danville has roots that trace back to Ann Boyer School of Dance that began in 1936 with just 53 students. Within eight years, it had grown to more than 350 students with schools also opening in Martinsville and Reidsville, North Carolina.
Martha Houlton, the future Martha Fowlkes, was put in charge of the Martinsville and Reidsville schools, and assisted in Danville until moving to New York to further her dance education, eventually dancing with the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes.
She later returned to Danville to marry Bill Fowlkes and for his career. They lived and she taught in Washington, D.C.; Cairo, Egypt; Frankfurt, Germany; and Tehran, Iran. She was selected as the dance teacher for the Royal family of Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlevi, the last ruling Shah of Iran.
She returned to Danville to teach for Boyer upon whose retirement Fowlkes assumed ownership of the studio.
“In 1973, the name was changed to Martha Fowlkes Academy of Dance to reflect the new ownership, and my mother, Lou Michaels, joined the staff as the show manager in charge of costumes, ticket sales and everything backstage while Martha’s husband ran the financial part of the business.”
For the next 20 years Fowlkes groomed Cash and Ann Pflugshaupt, first as instructors for the increasing enrollment and to be her successors.
“In 2001, Martha announced her retirement after the death of her beloved, Bill. Ann and I became the new owners, changing the name to Danville Academy of Dance, Inc.,” Cash said.
Michaels remained as the show manager until her health failed and Cody was chosen to fill her position.
“As a student of Martha, Ann and me, from the time she started taking classes with us, Brittany displayed a unique talent and love for the art of dance. As she grew and graduated from high school, it was evident to both of us who our successor would eventually be,” Cash said. “As Martha had done for us, we also groomed Brittany, teaching her not only how to instruct the students to give them the best possible training, but all the behind-the-scenes aspects of the business as well.”
When the studio was sold to Cody, it was renamed Danville Academy School of Dance, LLC, with Cash and Pflugshaupt remaining as mentors for their final year.
“We made Brittany promise to let us ‘ride off into the sunset’ with no fanfare and no party, just years of blessed memories and thankfulness of all who came before them and those who succeed them,” Cash said. “Brittany’s creativity and willingness to try new things will breathe new life into what we have all become accustomed to.”
Looking to the future
Cody was one of four instructors throughout the years. The other three are Caitlin Foster, Ashley Johnson and April Craig, who remain with Cody, now the owner and director.
Her goals for the future are to train one of the instructors in acro-dance, which is a combination of acrobatics and dance with tumbling and tricks mixed in with dancing.
Then, keeping up with the new trends and styles is another goal.
“The dance industry is constantly changing, and every day we can do a little better,” she said. “We also have plans to expand with a third and fourth dance space and to offer more classes. We don’t know when or where we will be able to expand yet. We are looking for space, but the thought of leaving here puts a hole in me that I’m not crazy about. We are open to having two locations.”
Cody said she always knew she wanted to be like Fowlkes, then she sat back and watched Cash and Pflugshaupt.
“They all had different qualities and I wanted to put them all into one,” she said. “Martha was stern and knew what she wanted. Ann was your comfort. She was your second mom when you needed comfort. And Lisa is a fixer. You went to her when you needed something fixed.”
“Between the three of them, they set me up for a success I didn’t know was coming until later.”
Both Cash and Pflugshaupt are confident they are leaving the dance school in good hands.
“I know the studio will continue to thrive and grow as the future unfolds with Brittany at the helm as director. She not only has a sound, well-developed business plan but is also energetic, enthusiastic and has a passionate love for her students and for teaching,” Pflugshaupt said.
She said Cody has teachers by her side that are not only “talented, creative and professional” but share her “same values, work ethic and discipline.”
“As a team and individually, they are fully invested in the Brittany Cody Dance Company and find joy, purpose and fulfillment by being part of Brittany’s Academy,” she said. “Brittany is dedicated to making her academy a place for her dancers to go to where they will feel part of a ‘dance family.’ Her students will learn many valuable lessons about dance and life.”
Cash said that she and Pflugshaupt look forward to seeing Cody implement all the creative ideas for the future of the studio she has.
As Cash and Pflugshaupt keep fond memories of their years as owners of the business and dance teachers to hundreds, for Cody the future is one she accepts enthusiastically.
She feels well prepared and excited.
Her new ownership of the dance academy is summed up in these words she offered: “It is a dream come true.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
