New season dawns for Chatham Concert Series

Classical music fans have come to treasure the Chatham Concert Series’ energetic performances of famous works and special gems.

To celebrate the 15th season, artistic director Kevin Matheson has organized concerts of Beethoven’s most beloved piano trios, the “Archduke” and “Ghost,” and a recital of Bach’s famous works for solo violin on period instruments and bows.

In keeping with tradition, Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will kick off the holiday season Dec. 4 and a celebration of American composers will be held July 2.

This year, one concert is on a Saturday afternoon and all other events will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday to accommodate the musicians’ travel after church obligations.

All concerts are hosted at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 66 N. Main St. in Chatham.

The series kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 with Bach 2 the Baroque. This concert features Kevin Matheson and Rick Dolan playing baroque violins and bows.

Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio — comprised of Kevin Matheson on violin, Bryan Matheson on viola and Brenda Wittwer on piano — will ring in the holiday season with the Chatham Concert Series.

The holiday season rolls in with the Christmas Traditions concert at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4. The yuletide gathering spotlights Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio comprised of Kevin Matheson on violin, Bryan Matheson on viola and Brenda Wittwer on piano.

Left: Anna Billias and Julia Goudimova will be part of a Saturday concert in February for the Grieg & Beethoven event. Right: Kevin Matheson and Rick Dolan will play baroque violins and bows to open this Chatham Concert Series season.

The only Saturday concert is planned at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4 for the Grieg & Beethoven event. That concert will feature Anna Billias on piano, Julia Goudimova on cello and Kevin Matheson on violin.

Harold Brown will be on piano in the March 12 Beethoven “Archduke” Trio concert.

On March 12, the Beethoven “Archduke” Trio concert will begin at 3:30 p.m. with Harold Brown on piano, Julia Goudimova on cello, and Kevin Matheson on violin

Right: Kevin Matheson and Rick Dolan will play baroque violins and bows to open this Chatham Concert Series season.

The season concludes in parotitic form at 3:30 p.m. July 2 with A Celebration of American Composers concert. For that, Judy Clark will be on piano, Kevin Matheson will be on violin and Bryan Matheson will be on viola.

The Chatham Concert Series is sponsored by Chatham First, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Chatham Arts, Chatham Hall, Davenport Energy, First Piedmont and La Chaumière Bed and Breakfast.

For more information, visit www.ClassicStringsDuo.com.

