New storefront gallery in Danville's River District a window into world of art

An exhibit at the newly-opened storefront gallery on Craghead Street offers viewers what appear to be photographs of idyllic, solitary scenes.

But upon closer inspection, elements in the mixed-media works are incongruous.

Puddles of water reflect trees that either do not line up or are not there at all. Two trees in one piece appear to be from different seasons.

The works in David A. Douglas's "Shadows of Place" combine drawing, painting and photography to compel the viewer to look for those details that seem out of place and create a more engaging experience.

An individual work contains fragments of images and is created from multiple places at once.

"He's a master of composition," said Rick Barker, who partnered with the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History to open the temporary storefront gallery at 536 Craghead St., which Barker owns along with other properties in the 500 block.

The free exhibit opened Nov. 22 and runs through March 28.