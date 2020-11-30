 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New storefront gallery in Danville's River District a window into world of art
0 comments
editor's pick top story

New storefront gallery in Danville's River District a window into world of art

Gallery

A new, temporary storefront gallery has opened at 536 Craghead St. as a result of a partnership between property owner and developer Rick Barker and the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.  

 John Crane

An exhibit at the newly-opened storefront gallery on Craghead Street offers viewers what appear to be photographs of idyllic, solitary scenes. 

But upon closer inspection, elements in the mixed-media works are incongruous. 

Puddles of water reflect trees that either do not line up or are not there at all. Two trees in one piece appear to be from different seasons. 

The works in David A. Douglas's "Shadows of Place" combine drawing, painting and photography to compel the viewer to look for those details that seem out of place and create a more engaging experience. 

An individual work contains fragments of images and is created from multiple places at once.  

"He's a master of composition," said Rick Barker, who partnered with the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History to open the temporary storefront gallery at 536 Craghead St., which Barker owns along with other properties in the 500 block. 

The free exhibit opened Nov. 22 and runs through March 28. 

"The museum collaborated with Rick for this project downtown in the River District simply to make the art more accessible to Danvillian communities," said Elsabe Dixon, the museum's executive director. "We chose a storefront gallery because even during the night and during COVID-19, the art can still be seen through the storefront window."

The space, which Barker bought in 2016, is about 1,100 square feet and will house the gallery through August, he said. 

"With the [museum's presence] in the River District, the traffic, the pedestrian traffic, to have a storefront downtown with art is bringing the art to where the people are," Barker said. "I think this complements what the museum does in the Sutherlin Mansion on Main Street. This will attract an expanded audience."

After the Douglas show, the museum plans to exhibit works from conceptual artist Veronica Jackson, currently the museum's December artist-in-residence.

An exhibition of photographs by Tim Duffy, entitled "Blue Muse," will follow the Jackson show, Dixon said. 

Gallery

Danville Community College student John Sheridan, 26, is an intern at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Sheridan interacted with visitors at the storefront gallery, a collaboration between the museum and property owner and developer Rick Barker, on Craghead Street on Sunday. 

During a Register & Bee visit to the gallery Sunday, museum intern John Sheridan mans the gallery and interacts with visitors who drop in to look at the art. 

"It's a great opportunity to get more in touch with the community," said Sheridan, 26, a Danville Community College student majoring in network administration. 

Grants from area foundations are paying for the internship program, Dixon said. 

Sheridan talks with visitors, promoting and enhancing their experience at the gallery. 

"I like hearing what people see in the art," he said. 

Douglas's work can be seen in several collections, including the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland, Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Cedar Rapids Museum of Art and the Georgetown University Collection of Art. 

A native of Northern Virginia, Douglas teaches painting, drawing and photography at Episcopal High School in Alexandria. 

The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History is also reaching into other parts of the community, Dixon said. 

The museum just received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation to work with Danville Parks and Recreation and the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce to install an exhibit, "Wanderlove: A Stitch in Time," along the Riverwalk Trail in June. 

Support our journalism

Did you enjoy these stories of local people and how they reflect Danville and Pittsylvania County? We have more like them every day, the journeys, struggles and successes of our loved ones and neighbors. We also keep an eye on those who make decisions for all of us and how they represent the greater public good. And you help with that. Your subscription to the Register & Bee is an investment in hearing the truth and the triumphs about the region. If you aren’t a subscriber, unlimited digital subscriptions start at only $5 for $5 months. Sign up, and our news is always there for you, when you want it. Visit https://godanriver.com/members/join/#tracking-source=masthead

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Giroir: This is how we get out of the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert