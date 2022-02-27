 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New venerable master installed

Johnny Ray Adkins

Johnny Ray Adkins, of Gretna, was elected and installed as venerable master of Danville Scottish Rite. Adkins served as senior warden of the Danville Scottish Rite Lodge of Perfection before being elected venerable master. He has served in other elective and appointive offices in Danville Scottish Rite. He is also past master of Anderson Lodge No. 258 in Gretna.

