B.R. Ashby, M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service

Nominations open for B.R. Ashby, M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service

Nominations of area nonprofits are now being accepted at Danville Regional Foundation for the next B. R. Ashby, M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service.

This award, in the amount of $50,000, is a general operating grant named in appreciation of the exemplary service and selfless leadership of B. R. Ashby, M. D., a founding board member and first chairman of the foundation.

The award honors  community service in the region by a nonprofit organization based on success in helping needy families and individuals overcome significant challenges.

Past recipients include Caswell Parish (2022), Grace & Main Fellowship/Third Chance Ministries (2021), Just Kids Child Development Center (2020), Danville Speech & Hearing Center (2019), Pittsylvania County Community Action (2018), Caswell Family Medical Center (2017), Danville Cancer Association (2016), God’s Storehouse (2015), Northern Pittsylvania County Food Center (2014), Danville Life Saving and First Aid Crew (2013), God’s Pit Crew (2012), Danville Church-Based Tutorial Program (2011) and Caswell Parish (2010).

Nominated nonprofit organizations must be located within the service area — Danville and Pittsylvania County,and Caswell County, North Carolina. The award will be presented in January at a special event.

Anyone in the community can nominate an organization they feel has demonstrated a commitment to caring, generosity of spirit, and improving the quality of life for residents in the region.

The deadline for nominations is end of day Sept. 9.

Nominations can be made online at www.drfonline.org. Nominated organizations that meet the eligibility requirements will be contacted at a later date and asked to submit a full application.

Eligibility requirements include:

  • The nominated organization must be at least 5 years old.
  • The nominated organization must be recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501 (c)(3) organization. This can include churches and religious organizations as defined by IRS Publication 1828.
  • The organization must be located in the foundation service area and a majority of its clients and/or programs must be located in the service area.
  • Grantees currently funded or having a commitment to receive funding by DRF at $200,000-plus annually are not eligible.
  • Previous Ashby Award recipients are not eligible to receive the award again until after five years.

Learn more online www.drfonline.org or by calling senior program officer Joshua Hearne at 434-799-2176.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

