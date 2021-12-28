Nonprofit provides 58 free winter coats to Chatham community

Grace A Lot provided 58 free winter coats to members of the Chatham community on Dec. 18.

The coats were distributed during a three-hour window from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Food Lion in Tightsqueeze.

The coats were accepted by a representative mix of residents from across the community. This included children and adults, men and women. In addition to the distribution of 58 coats, 40 Gospel of John booklets were taken and one family was prayed over.

“All that today!” Pastor Hank Meadows, Marion Baptist Church, exclaimed. Meadows was supported by Maria Jackson of Blairs Baptist Church and Ruth Meadows of Samuel Harris Baptist Church.

The coats were provided through a 2021 grant from the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region, the ongoing efforts of Todd Breaux State Farm Insurance to collect coats, Pittsylvania County Social Services and independent donors.

“We can’t do this without great community support,” Lisa Wiebking, Grace A Lot president, said. “Our supporters, including several churches, really make this annual winter effort happen. For some a great Christmas is simply staying warm.”

The next coat distribution is scheduled for Jan. 15.

“We are currently out of children’s coats,” Wiebking said. “Any gently used children’s coat donations are welcome. Cash is also accepted to buy new children’s coats.”

Physical donations of coats and winter gear can be made anytime at the Grace A Lot drop box located at 1500 Weal Road, Chatham. The donation box is located under the metal carport. The boutique is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Saturday. Coats, winter clothing, and other garments, such as clean underwear, are also available during these times.

The boutique is open to everyone.

Cash donations are accepted online at gracealot.com through the givelify.com donation portal or they can be mailed to P.O. Box 1152, Chatham, VA 24531.

Grace A Lot Ministries, Inc. is a Christian community organization serving Pittsylvania County.