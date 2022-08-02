 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Organization changes name

  • Updated
The board of The Virginia College Fund voted to change the organization’s name to the Commonwealth Alliance for Rural Colleges at its annual meeting in Richmond.

A new logo was also introduced.

The organization has supported rural access institutions by providing scholarships since 1965.

“Our mission is to provide our member institutions the resources to ensure students have access to an affordable, value-based education that prepares them for success in a global economy,” said Chairman Adam Peachee. “Our support benefits students from rural communities, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college. We feel our new name more accurately reflects the institutions and people we serve.”

Members include Averett University, Bluefield University, Eastern Mennonite University and Ferrum College. At the annual meeting, the board unanimously voted to admit Appalachian School of Law as a member.

Located in Grundy, The Appalachian School of Law is an ABA-approved private law school offering a three-year Juris Doctor degree. Founded in 1994, ASL emphasizes professional responsibility and alternative dispute resolution in its curriculum and requires students to complete 25 hours of community service per semester to graduate. Each student is also required to complete an externship before graduation.

Learn more about the organization at www.commonwealthalliance.org.

