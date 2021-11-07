Ornament design contest winner named

In August, Danville Parks and Recreation prompted the Danville community to create a design for the ornament that is always sold at the Community Holiday Light Show every December.

This is the first ever community-designed ornament the show has ever had, and the process of choosing an ornament design was not easy.

“We are blown away by what the members of our community submitted to us a couple months ago,” said Taylor Roberts, special events coordinator. “It made the process of choosing a winner extremely difficult, and we are so fortunate to have the opportunity to see the talent our residents have.”

Danville Parks and Recreation offers their highest congratulations to the winner of the 2021 Ornament Design Contest: Harry Aron — a local tattoo artist. Aron’s design features several iconic elements unique to the city. The department thanks everyone who submitted a design to the contest and is looking forward to submissions for next year.

The 2021 ornament can be purchased inside Children’s Village at the Community Holiday Light Show from Dec. 9–23 for $5 while supplies last.

For more information about the Community Holiday Light Show, call (434) 793-4636 or email taylor.roberts@danvilleva.gov.