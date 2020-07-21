Our next horror of 2020 — plague squirrel

Move over, murder hornet. 2020 has another deadly abomination and its name is plague squirrel.
In a year in which seemingly nothing can go right, nature has served up yet another creature from hell to get our knickers in a twist.
According to multiple reports from various news agencies covering squirrel-related horror stories, on July 11, a squirrel found in the town of Morrison, Colorado, tested positive for bubonic plague. For those who were absent on plague day in world history class, bubonic plague — also known by its descriptive nickname the Black Death — killed a third of the European human population in the late Middle Ages.
It’s unclear how many middle-aged squirrels it’s killed since then, but on July 11, there was one more.
As the interim senior rodent/infectious disease correspondent for this award-winning publication, I will use the space I am allotted this week for a Q&A to hopefully enlighten you, the general public, about the plague squirrel.
Q: Scott, while it’s likely you have had a lot of infectious diseases, why should we, the general public, trust anything you have to say about squirrels? What makes you such an expert on these creatures?
A: Let me tell you a story. Fifty years or so ago, a young boy watched his grandfather nail a board to a tree outside the kitchen window of a small house in the quaint little town of Spruce Pine, North Carolina. On that board he affixed ears of corn. Each day, cute little squirrels, their bushy tails a-quiver, would eat the corn, growing fatter and fatter thanks to the endless buffet.
And when the time was right, that grandfather, an Army cook back in the big war, would open the kitchen window, raise a .22 rifle to his shoulder and pop those corn-fed squirrels, then magically turn them into the best-tasting gravy that was ever ladled on a pile of mash potatoes. And that young squirrel-fed boy grew up to be an expert on squirrels because he ate ‘em and they were good.
Q: That’s horrible! If I wanted to read about gun-toting, squirrel-eating hillbillies, I would turn to the comics page for the hilarious antics of Snuffy Smith, if he still appears in this publication. Back to the matter at hand, which is the plague squirrel. Will this eventually kill a third of our population?
A: Not likely. Plague is an infectious disease caused by a bacteria, and can be contracted by humans and household animals if proper precautions are not taken, according to a news release from Jefferson County Public Health.
“Plague usually occurs somewhere in Colorado every year,” health officials said in the news release. “While plague can be deadly to humans, it is very rare for humans to get it and there are effective treatments. It is more commonly transmitted to pets through fleas, and can be especially harmful to cats.”
Q: So, if this is not uncommon, why did one dead squirrel in Colorado become a national story, reported by CNN, CBS, ABC and every other alphabet soup-combination of news organizations across the country?
A: Because we are all scared shirtless (and that’s as close as I can get to that phrase in the newspaper). Murder hornets. Violence. Disease. An election year. It’s like 2020 arrived with a ball-peen hammer and hasn’t stopped hitting us with it.
Could a plague squirrel cause a global pandemic? Probably not, but after everything else we have seen in the last six months it would fit right into this made-for-SyFy-channel world we find ourselves living in.
Q: So, we, the general public, shouldn’t get our knickers in a twist over plague squirrel or murder hornets?
A: No, you should not. But a radioactive raccoon? That should keep you up at night. Now, excuse me while I feed a few squirrels outside my kitchen window.
Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, North Carolina, and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.
Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, North Carolina, and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!