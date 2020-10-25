OUR STORY: The programs of Danville

Community Health
Worker initiativeFor Marlo Burton, Danville is home. As a community health worker, his job is to make sure at-risk neighbors in his hometown are healthy and do not fall through the cracks.
He knows well how his hometown once flourished with tobacco and textiles, but struggled after those industries left. The struggles included double-digit unemployment, high poverty rates and many residents dealing with poor health outcomes.
However, he is proud to call Danville “HOME.”
“Instead of licking our wounds, we pulled together to reimagine our community, our economy and our health outcomes,” Burton says.
The Community Health Worker (CHW) initiative is an important part of the effort to improve the population’s health outcomes. The primary goal of the CHW program is to decrease avoidable emergency department use by people who are frequent emergency department users and have no recorded affiliation with a medical home.
CHWs meet with their clients during home visits for up to 90 days, focusing on medical and social-support service delivery, with the ultimate goal of promoting self-management and transitioning the client to a medical home.
CHWs provide one-on-one care coordination assistance to individuals that are at risk or potentially becoming at risk of being non-compliant with their chronic illnesses. They educate and encourage health and wellness to these individuals by establishing goals during their time in the program.
The workers are community members who are culturally competent and often share ethnicity, language, socioeconomic status and life experiences with the members they serve. They reach community residents where they live, eat, play, work, worship and receive care.
Clients can count on their CHW. The workers take pride in building trust and relationships with their clients. Now in its fourth year, 773 individuals have been enrolled in the program. Of the total, 428 individuals have graduated from the program and 326 have made connections to a primary care physician.
Fit Mobile
Bradley Jefferson likes to share a true story of the first college intern with Fit Mobile, which offers onsite fitness and nutrition classes to residents. This program was created to help residents who desired to improve their overall health, but faced barriers such as transportation and finances that often limited participation.
For this intern, Fit Mobile changed their college major — and it changed their mindset. This intern went from thinking that Danville is a place with no opportunities or support system to a place that provides a passionate career and a community that is here for you.
Jefferson knows this story well.
This is his story.
“Without Fit Mobile, I wouldn’t have graduated, I wouldn’t have gotten a full-time job or career, and I may have missed my passion,” says Jefferson, who today is the sports and athletics coordinator with Danville’s Parks and Recreation.
“And that’s why Danville is HOME!”
Fit Mobile is a collaboration between Danville’s Parks and Recreation, Averett University, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, and local health care organizations PATHs and Gateway Health.
Free fitness and nutrition education classes are taught by Averett University students at various sites in the community. Parks and Recreation staff work alongside Averett University professors and students to develop class curriculums and coordinate class schedules.
Each semester, Parks and Recreation staff meet with members of each neighborhood to help design and determine the needs of their individual program. Averett University students are involved in the process by meeting with residents throughout the semester to tweak and change the program to meet their needs.
Students and their academic advisors guide and change their curriculum and requirements based on what they see in the community. Residents are involved in tailoring their neighborhood’s program to their unique goals and needs.
In its first year, Averett University students provided 12 weeks of fitness and nutrition classes in three neighborhoods, with more than 225 adults and 350 children participating and logging 300,000 steps.
Youth Health Equity
Leadership Institute
Rhynecor Inge sees firsthand the burdens, such as poverty, trauma or family instability, that youth in Danville face.
That’s where the Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute (YHELI) comes in.
“YHELI makes sure no one falls through the cracks,” says Inge, the relationship development lead for YHELI. “We invest in and care for our youth as a whole person, addressing everything from housing and food to coping methods to help build resiliency.”
YHELI is a personal development program for young people in Danville. It works to empower students to graduate high school on time and develop an action plan for their future.
The program provides leadership development, critical thinking skills, mentoring opportunities, college preparation, resume building, and financial planning skills, while maintaining a focus on personal and community health.
“I’m proud to share that a YHELI leader was this year’s valedictorian, and many are at the top of their class,” Inge says.
Since 2015, YHELI has developed 145 student-leaders who have worked with thousands of at-risk youth every year through volunteering and mentoring.
Shani Gaylord, YHELI’s program manager, says exposing student-leaders to career opportunities in Danville is a key.
“They become invested in the community — which equals success in and out of school,” Gaylord says. “In 2016, Danville had one of the lowest on-time graduation rates in the state, and because we know that education can be a strong predictor of health, it was essential that we addressed this trend – and we succeeded.”
From the most recent annual survey, 92.8 percent of YHELI students reported that their grades within the past 12 months were mostly A’s and B’s.
Establishing a solid community foundation has been a key to the program’s success through partnerships with organizations, including Danville Public Schools, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health Department and The Health Collaborative.
Long-term, Danville’s YHELI will continue to achieve positive outcomes for the community by growing on-time high school graduation rates.
Considering education is one of the strongest predictors of health, improved on-time graduation rates will also improve the community’s health.
