OUR STORY: The programs of Danville

The workers are community members who are culturally competent and often share ethnicity, language, socioeconomic status and life experiences with the members they serve. They reach community residents where they live, eat, play, work, worship and receive care.

Clients can count on their CHW. The workers take pride in building trust and relationships with their clients. Now in its fourth year, 773 individuals have been enrolled in the program. Of the total, 428 individuals have graduated from the program and 326 have made connections to a primary care physician.

Fit Mobile

Bradley Jefferson likes to share a true story of the first college intern with Fit Mobile, which offers onsite fitness and nutrition classes to residents. This program was created to help residents who desired to improve their overall health, but faced barriers such as transportation and finances that often limited participation.

For this intern, Fit Mobile changed their college major — and it changed their mindset. This intern went from thinking that Danville is a place with no opportunities or support system to a place that provides a passionate career and a community that is here for you.

Jefferson knows this story well.

This is his story.