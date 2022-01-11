Outreach worker available to help enrollment

The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have many more Virginians reporting mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and panic disorder.

News of an emerging COVID-19 variant, coupled with the shrinking daylight hours and colder temperatures, makes the need for mental health services even more acute, both here in Danville and across the country. Comprehensive health insurance that includes coverage for mental health services is more important than ever.

Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services, a provider of behavioral health, developmental and prevention services, has seen the effects of the pandemic on Danville residents firsthand.

“It is so important to address mental health needs,” said DPCS Executive Director Jim Bebeau. “Since the pandemic began, we have seen a statewide increase in the number of new patients needing mental health services. Mental health is a vital part of overall health, and Virginia’s Medicaid/FAMIS programs cover those services.”

More than 40,000 Danville City and Pittsylvania County residents are enrolled in Medicaid/Family Access to Medical Insurance Security Plan right now. For those not yet enrolled, DPCS has a local outreach worker who specializes in Medicaid/FAMIS and is available to provide free, one-on-one assistance to Virginians under 65 who want to learn more about it, or apply.

Monthly income and family size are the only criteria used to evaluate financial eligibility for Medicaid/FAMIS, for Virginians under 65. Home, land and retirement savings do not count as income for Medicaid or FAMIS eligibility.

Connect with the outreach worker by calling or texting 434-770-1641, emailing fjones@dpcs.org or completing an online referral form at dpcs.org/Medicaid-enrollment-assistance.

If are eligible, Medicaid/FAMIS coverage starts on the first day of the month a resident applies apply.

DPCS’s outreach worker is supported by the Virginia Health Care Foundation, in partnership with the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and the Danville Regional Foundation.