Outside therapy: Even as fall nears, there's still a lot to keep gardeners busy

Many people are tired of having their movements restricted.
Everywhere we go, we see stores and restaurants closed or only offering services through their doors or windows instead of allowing customers full access.
Changing rooms are closed off, so shoppers cannot try things on. Restroom available to the public are rare. Places that do allow us to come in require that we wear face masks and keep our distance from each other.
All of this make sense. We need to protect ourselves from the virus and the government and the retailers are doing their part to keep us from becoming infected. But it is frustrating, especially to those who have no place to go or cannot find a good excuse to go outside.
When you hear people complaining, look around. There may be a few people with smug little smiles. These people are probably gardeners. Gardeners have been able to cope with the coronavirus because we always can find a reason to be outside in the garden. With everything closed or restricted, that just gives us more time to go out and putter around the yard all day.
With the hot summer months, we have been able to spend more time in the morning outside and then come in, relax and enjoy the air conditioning in the afternoon.
Well, summer will end soon. The days will grow shorter. Things will stop growing. And the gardeners look like they will run out of things to do. It looks like we will soon join all those other people who fret about having to just sit around the house all day.
That is not necessarily true. Good gardeners who take their skill at least half-way seriously can find plenty to do. Most of us will still be spending plenty of time outdoors every day.
The grass will still need to be mowed through early November if we don’t go into a drought. We will need to fertilize in the fall and some of us will need to do some broadleaf weed control in the fall to prevent chickweed and henbit from showing up in late winter.
Leaves will start falling in October. Some trees, such as poplars, started dropping their leaves in the hot and dry weather a couple weeks ago. A good gardener with time on his or her hands knows how to reduce the effort of leaf raking to just a couple hours each day. Instead of wearing ourselves out trying to do it all at once, we just take it easy. Any leaves we do not rake up today will still be there tomorrow, so what’s the rush?
The vegetable gardens will stop producing soon. Many gardens are almost idle already. These will need to be cleaned up. Dead plants and plant parts should be gathered up and added to the compost pile or disposed of in some other way.
The soil should be turned over to allow it to breathe. If production seemed a little off this year, maybe take a soil sample to send of for testing. Once again, there is no great rush to do this since there is not much else going on these days.
It looks like in-person schools will be starting late this year. This may be a good opportunity to teach our children or grandchildren about gardening and about nature, in general. Have them put down the video game or cellphone (good luck with that) and help out with the lawn and garden chores.
Take some time to explain why the work being done is necessary and important. Maybe they will take an interest in this activity.
Many of us hated being told to help out in the garden or keep the grass mowed only to find these activities to be enjoyable once we got older.
Once the work on plants has been done we need to see to our tools. Shovels, pruners and other hand tools should be cleaned and put away for the winter. Maybe bring the snow shovel to the front of the tool shed, so it will be handy when it is needed.
Mowers, trimmers and other power equipment should be cleaned and routine maintenance performed before stored for the winter.
Some equipment, like generators and chainsaws, may be needed in the winter so we should take time not to make sure they will be there for us when we need them. There is nothing more frustrating than a dull chainsaw, except maybe one that will not start.
So while everyone else suffers through the coronavirus, the gardeners have plenty to keep themselves occupied.
Just make the work last by going at a slower pace and you can avoid too much down time with nothing to do.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!