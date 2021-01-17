 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owen P. Wood named to dean's list
0 comments

Owen P. Wood named to dean's list

  • 0

Owen P. Wood, of Chatham, has been named to the dean’s list at Bridgewater College.

Wood is a first-year student majoring in computer science and mathematics.

Students on the dean’s list have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average of a possible 4.0.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The youngest cities in the US
Lifestyles

The youngest cities in the US

Aging Baby Boomers and declining fertility rates mean that for the first time in the country’s history, older people—those 65 years and older—are projected to outnumber children by 2030. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Teachers feel pressure as schools weigh in-person classes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert