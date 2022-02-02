Paid internship with accompanying scholarship announced

The Global Center for Automotive Performance Simulation had announced a paid internship with accompanying scholarship for a rising junior at Virginia Tech.

The scholarship has been developed in collaboration with Virginia Tech’s chapter of Women in Transportation International. Students whose primary residence is in Danville, Pittsylvania County, or Halifax County may apply.

This opportunity is for either a junior-level community college transfer student or junior-level Virginia Tech student and who is majoring in engineering, IT/computer science, physics, math or business at Virginia Tech. Other degrees will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The awardee will receive a $5,000 scholarship for the junior year which will be divided between the fall and spring semesters. Additionally, the awardee will intern for GCAPS in the summer before the Junior year, and will work on a project matching the awardee’s skills and abilities. The internship is a paid position.

To apply for the GCAPS internship and scholarship opportunity, visit https://www.gcaps.net/internship-scholarship.

Applications are due March 1 and the awardee will be announced April 1 following an interview of the finalists.

Tucked into a corner of Southern Virginia, GCAPS, a VT Transportation Institute affiliate, is a research and engineering services provider for the mobility industry. Their contemporary approach to organizational structure offers people of various backgrounds the opportunity to apply their skills while advancing the organization’s mission. They describe themselves as “a collection of problems solvers with a wide range of backgrounds from controls, physics, dynamic systems, machine learning to tire mechanics.” Recent projects include traffic pattern simulation for autonomous vehicles and understanding how human senses are being replaced by technology in the mobility industry.

To learn more about GCAPS, visit https://www.gcaps.net.