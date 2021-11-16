IN THE YARD: When it comes to planting trees, choose wisely

Last week, I wrote in general terms about tree planting. This week, I want to provide some more specific information that will help your tree planting project to be successful, both now and for years into the future.
The first bit of advice I can give is, “choose wisely.” I have seen so many situations where the wrong tree was planted or a tree was planted where it should not have been placed. These cases almost always end up in frustration and even heartbreak. It is extremely important to place the right tree in the right place. This does not only apply to trees; woody shrubs also can suffer from improper selection and will ultimately need to be removed long before the owner wants that to happen.
The first thing to do, before the tree or shrub is selected, is to go and stand on the spot where you intend to plant it. Take a good look around and make some notes.
How much room is there above you? Will there be a limit as to how tall the tree can be?
I recently planted a tree and two crepe myrtles in my front lawn directly underneath the electric lines coming to my house. I knew that whatever trees I selected would need to grow to a mature height that is less than 20 feet. I chose a Japanese maple and two dwarf crepe myrtles (some crepes can grow to more than 30 feet but these two are not likely to reach 15 feet).
Next, how much room is there to spread out? You don’t want the tree to eventually break out any windows or rub holes in a roof, so you will need to consider the mature width the tree will attain years in the future.
Now, what is the root zone like? Are there underground utilities? If you are not sure, you can have that checked at no charge. Simply go on the internet to va811.com or pick up the phone and dial 811. This is a free service. Provide some basic information about your location and the underground utilities will be marked for you within just a few days. It helps if you can mark where you plan to dig on the ground, but that is not necessary. My telephone line is underground and it was not at all where I expected it to be, so I had to move my tree planting location a few feet.
While you are looking down, think about how much area the tree roots will have to grow. If your planting space is surrounded by buildings, sidewalks, roads or other “hardened” surfaces, you may be further limited as to what you can plant. If the area is only 20x20 feet, you will need to look a shrubs and smaller trees. If the area measures 50x50 feet, you can move up to medium- sized trees. Remember, in our soils it is not uncommon for a root system to spread out more than two times the height of a tree over the first 20 years or so. By paying attention to this, you can avoid problems related to tree roots that may occur a couple decades in the future.
Now, you can start thinking about the species of tree you want to plant. My experience has been the faster a tree grows up, the sooner it comes down. Redbud is a good example of this as these trees grow fast but only last about 15 to 20 years in a landscape. Yes there are exceptions, but why take the chance? A lot of people think an oak tree will last for a couple hundred years. The willow oak, known locally as a pin oak because of the narrow willow-like leaves, is the fastest growing oak we have, but it seldom makes it to 100 years. White oaks, if properly cared for, can last for up to two centuries in a landscape. Yellow poplars are another fast growing, but short-lived, tree that may have trouble getting much past 50 years.
There are some trees that are great in the forest, but not in a landscape. Willow oaks and yellow poplars seem to be constantly littering the ground with limbs and other debris. Northern red, scarlet and white oaks are better choices. The old Bradford pears are great in the spring but usually break apart after 15 years and they have been found to be invasive.
There are other ornamental pears that are much better and ornamental plums are great for small areas. Red and sugar maples are good choices, but silver maples become brittle with age and tend to break apart. Virginia pines are shallow rooted and can easily fall when they are mature, and white pines over 25-feet-tall are rare in Southside because they do not like our climate. Finally, make sure the tree you select will grow here. We are in USDA Hardiness Zone 7 so limit your selection to trees that will survive our winters.
Good luck if you plant at tree and as always, enjoy your garden.
