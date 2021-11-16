IN THE YARD: When it comes to planting trees, choose wisely

Next, how much room is there to spread out? You don’t want the tree to eventually break out any windows or rub holes in a roof, so you will need to consider the mature width the tree will attain years in the future.

Now, what is the root zone like? Are there underground utilities? If you are not sure, you can have that checked at no charge. Simply go on the internet to va811.com or pick up the phone and dial 811. This is a free service. Provide some basic information about your location and the underground utilities will be marked for you within just a few days. It helps if you can mark where you plan to dig on the ground, but that is not necessary. My telephone line is underground and it was not at all where I expected it to be, so I had to move my tree planting location a few feet.