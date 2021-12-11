LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Children aren't impressed by nice; they interpret as weakness

Insistent parents, instead of allowing themselves to become ensnared in the web of a child’s irrational emotionality and vainly trying, therefore, to properly “understand” what is incoherent, insist that their children control their emotions. Once upon a not-so-distant past, it was known as “using your head.” The only power capable of defeating the churning chaos of a child’s emotions is proper thinking, which, no thanks in large part to America’s schools (public, private and sectarian, but to varying degrees) presently qualifies as a museum exhibit.

Insistent parents understand children cannot be persuaded to abandon the toddler fantasy they are demigods, entitled to whatever their little hearts desire; that they must be forced into doing so. The force in question is not physical, mind you, but it is coercive. The lever is what I refer to as the Godfather Principle: When a child needs to move behaviorally from Point A to Point B, the most expedient way of bringing that about is to make the child an offer he cannot refuse. (If the reference is unfamiliar, I advise you to binge-watch the Godfather trilogy.)