LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Children do not need people who understand their feelings

What is “gentle parenting?”

It did not take much investigation for me to conclude that it is merely a rebranding of the same old parenting babble America’s mental health establishment has been grinding out since the late 1960s.

Mental health professionals began demonizing punishment some 50 years ago, and sure enough, I discovered that so-called “gentle” parents don’t punish. When a child misbehaves — or, to use the currently popular euphemism, makes “bad choices” — gentle parents talk, explain and reason (all of which falls on dry ground when the recipient is a child, as people with common sense don’t need to be told).

But is punishment bad? Not at all. A generation of children who were reliably punished for misbehavior — kids who, like yours truly, were raised in the 1950s and 1960s — enjoyed considerably better mental health than have children raised since. A compelling body of research even finds that children who are occasionally spanked score higher on measures of well-being than children who have never experienced the sound of one hand clapping.