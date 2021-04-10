LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Don't check behind homework for children

Many times have I warned parents of the pitfalls of micromanaging their children’s academic responsibilities lest said children deduce that the responsibilities in question are not theirs at all and begin acting increasingly irresponsible.

Hello? Is there anybody out there?

“I know you say parents shouldn’t micromanage their kids, John,” a parent tells me, “but if I don’t check behind him, he doesn’t do his homework.”

Some parents will do anything it takes to feel useful, even if it means doing what is useless and even counterproductive. The fact is that if you act as if tell you don’t trust your child to do what he is supposed to do, he will prove you correct, even if he shoots himself in the foot in the process. In psycho-lingo, that fact is known as the “self-fulfilling prophecy.”

At least a dozen times in the last several months or so mothers have told me they “must” check to make sure their kids are properly doing their schoolwork.

“How do you know?” I ask.

“Know what?”

“That if you don’t check behind him, he won’t do his homework?”

Typical answer: “Well, um, because, um, he, um, I mean, he won’t.”