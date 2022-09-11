Living with Children: Homeschooling is not 'one size fits all'

ANSWER: First, if your little rebel was not a problem in kindergarten last school year, then I recommend that you put him back in “regular” school. Mind you, I applaud your attempt at homeschooling. I am an advocate, generally speaking, but I recommend against homeschooling when the teaching parent is experiencing significant discipline problems with the child in question.

One can only home school effectively if major discipline problems have been resolved. Your authority as your son’s teacher depends on his acceptance of your authority as his parent, which is obviously not the case. Another way of saying the same thing: Discipline problems at home are going to carry over into home school. That’s an example of what I call “parenting physics.”

Under the circumstances, and especially given that your son had no problems in kindergarten (which means he recognizes and accepts the authority of other adults), I have to believe that a standard group setting is the best match for him. Let’s face it, homeschooling is not “one size fits all.” Nor is any other educational option, for that matter.

If you decide that you’re going to push ahead with homeschooling, I make two suggestions: first, to get control of the discipline problems at home, read my bestselling book “The Well-Behaved Child;” second, that you find and join a local homeschool cooperative.

The likelihood is — and his experience in kindergarten bolsters my view — your son is going to be far more cooperative with other mothers than he is with you.