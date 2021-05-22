LIVING WITH CHILDREN: No need for a therapist. Instead, try some good old-fashioned discipline.

“No matter what, he doesn’t like it,” she replied. “He hates the restaurants we choose, our neighborhood, his teachers, everything. He’s never happy or satisfied.”

I told her she wasn’t describing depression but rather rude, self-centered behavior — weeds that needed to be yanked unceremoniously from his behavioral garden and replaced with a patient planting of good manners and respect for others. I didn’t think he needed a therapist; rather, he needed some good old-fashioned discipline. I went on to give her some suggestions for the weeding I hoped would ensue.

Before this mom can weed her child’s garden; however, she is going to have to weed her thought processes where his misbehavior is concerned. As it is, she looks at him through psychological filters that only mystify the reality of his behavior. In the end, she is confused, anxious and guilt-ridden. She is, furthermore, unable to act with authority because she worries that anything she does might lower his self-esteem.

If today’s parents would look at their children as behavior factories and themselves as quality control managers whose job is to eliminate unacceptable “product” before it reaches the public, a good number of mental health professionals might be weeded out of work.

