LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Parents confuse being respected with being liked

Fact is, I can like you and not really respect you; likewise, I can fail to find you likeable, but respect you nonetheless. I can even fail to find you very likeable but love you just the same. My sense of security does not depend on my response to you, but your child’s sense of security is very dependent on his response to you, and you are the determining factor in that regard. Your child needs to respect and obey. If there are days when he doesn’t like you, oh well, that too will pass. Why would an authentic adult who is taking proper and steadfast care of business on a child’s behalf worry if said child doesn’t seem to like him on Wednesday … or even Wednesday, Thursday and Friday? Or even for several weeks running?