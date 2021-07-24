LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Sippy-sipping should be temporary (and ditch the sugary drinks)

Research finds so-called “sippy cups” — spill-free cups used by most American preschoolers — are linked to speech problems as well as early dental issues.

A sippy cup’s spout depresses a child’s tongue, thus contributing to “lazy tongue” syndrome — sloppy “th” and “st” sounds. Pediatric dentists say because parents typically fill them with sugar-sweetened drinks, sippys increase the risk of early cavities.

Playtex, the original sippy sup’s manufacturer, counters that scientific evidence fails to support a connection between them and speech difficulties, and that concerning toddler cavities, the problem is sugar-sweetened drinks, not the cup itself. In other words, the problem is not the cups; rather, the problem is parents.

The sippy cup controversy reflects a tendency on the part of today’s parents to overuse every manner of technology at their disposal to avoid or postpone working through fundamental child-rearing issues in a timely fashion. Included are the overuse of disposable diapers to avoid toilet training, pacifiers to avoid teaching children to self-comfort, bottles and sippy cups to avoid wiping up the spills that come with teaching children how to drink from lidless cups, television and other screen-based devices to avoid teaching children how to entertain themselves creatively.