LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Sometimes good parenting consists of doing nothing

Looking back seems to be a function of getting closer to the final curtain. The closer the latter, the more of the former one indulges in. In that regard, I indulge in an optimistic amount.

I often reminisce about my paradoxical childhood. My parents were a mess and so were their marriages, of which, between them, there were four. By any objective measure, I should not have turned out well.

My mother and stepfather — he came into my life when I was 7 — may have been in love, but they didn’t seem to like one another at all. That makes for a certain amount of constant tension. In my case, the tension was interspersed with periods of sheer chaos. I spent a lot of time in my room, voluntarily.

During her single parent years, my mom was the parent the proverbial doctor ordered. After her remarriage, she came apart at the seams, but for all her unraveling, she still managed to do some things right, the most significant of which was she let me find my own way. Whether by design or a lack of emotional resources, she left me alone as I wandered rather aimlessly over the landscape of young adult life.