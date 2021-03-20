LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Tantrums an uphill battle, but just stay the course

QUESTION: My 5-year-old continues to throw tantrums when he doesn’t get his way. His father and I are divorced. I have primary custody. He is with his dad every other weekend, basically. My ex-husband has very poor emotional control and I’m concerned that our son may have inherited that from him. When he throws a tantrum, I make him sit in a “tantrum chair” in the living room, something I read about in one of your books. It sometimes takes him nearly an hour to fully calm down. Is there anything else I can do to help him get control of himself or should I just stay the course? I’m thinking five years old is too old for tantrums and that there may be more going on with him than I’m aware of.