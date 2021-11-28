LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Tough love isn't always feeling pain

When I complained to my parents that one of my fifth grade teachers did not like me, they told me, in no uncertain terms, that her dislike of me best not be reflected on my next report card.

“Besides,” said my mother, “it is high time you learned how to deal with people who don’t like you, making sure they have no reason to do so.”

Where, these days, is the parent who talks this way to a child, who refuses to affirm in any way, shape or form, the child’s claim to victimhood? My mother, I thought, was a cold-heart who took sadistic pleasure in standing by as I went under for the third time. What did I know? The sign of proper parenting is not a child’s affirmation. A working definition of “child” is “one who is ignorant of what is in his best interest.”

Far more often than not, he more vehemently a child objects to a parental decision, the more said decision reflects the child’s best interest. That is why the best response to a child’s declaration of hate for said parent is, “If I were you, believe me, I’d hate me right now too! Do you feel the need to share any other earth-shaking news with me? If so, I’ll stick around for as long as you’d like. I want you to feel, after all, that you have freedom to speak your mind around here.”