LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Try a 'dry run' to cure screaming child

QUESTION: My almost 4-year-old daughter is generally well-behaved except for screaming and running away from me when we leave a store, the library, etc. before she’s ready to go. She pulls away from me and runs. If we’re already outside, she often puts herself in danger. I have spanked her and sent her to her room when we get home. When I punish her, she is sorry, but the next time we leave a public place, she does the same thing. She’s too big for me to pick her up kicking and screaming and carry her to the car. I have been leaving her home as much as I can while I go shopping, but that really doesn’t solve the problem. What can I do?

ANSWER: Have I got a solution for you! It’s called the “dry run.”

At this point, your problem is that when your daughter goes on the lam, your hands are probably full or close to it. Furthermore, you may be in the middle of a string of errands and can’t immediately go home. So, you muddle through the situation as best you can while in the meantime becoming more and more flustered, and you end up not sending your daughter a clear, powerful message concerning your expectations.