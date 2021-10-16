LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Two simple, yet bold parenting words: Stop it

I often find myself telling parents that they need to stop doing something that is counterproductive and, in most cases, contributing significantly to whatever parenting problem is bedeviling them.

“How do I stop?” is the typical response, which brings to mind “The Bob Newhart Show” which ran on CBS from 1972 to 1978. Newhart, a truly gifted comic (i.e., one who does not need to resort to vulgarity to get laughs), played Dr. Robert Hartley, a Chicago psychologist who was known for his unusual therapeutic techniques, one of which consisted of two simple words.

After listening to a client describe a mental problem, such as an obsessive fear of being buried alive in a box (my personal favorite), Dr. Hartley would lean forward and yell, “Stop it!” (Readers interested in watching a brilliant demonstration of authentic comedy can access re-runs of TBNS online.)

Hartley being one of my professional role models, my answer to “How do I stop?” is a variation on his trademark therapeutic technique. Granted, I say more than “Stop it!” and I certainly don’t yell at a client, but the message is pretty much the same: “I don’t know how to answer that question, but I do know that you need to be the adult in the room, and being said adult requires that you stop doing what you’ve just described.”