Parker Holt presented Riverview Rotary Scholarship

Parker Holt

Parker Holt, a graduating senior at Tunstall High School, received the Riverview Rotary Scholarship on Thursday at the weekly Rotary meeting. The scholarship is based on merit including academics, leadership, community service and an essay on the four-way test. Holt is a Rotary Interact member and served as the secretary, vice present and president of Interact, a school board representative and has a 4.6 GPA with honors in English and journalism. Holt integrated her Interact projects for fairness, goodwill and how giving is beneficial to the giver as well as the receiver. She plans to attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, majoring in English. She then plans to attend law school. At the presentation are (from left) Adrian Nester, Rotary Interact advisor; Nancy Clark, Rotary scholarship committee chair; Holt, scholarship recipient; mother Michelle Holt; farther Jamie Holt; and sister Hallie Holt, Rotary Interact member.

 Riverview Rotary, contributed photo

