Patient, heal thyself: Take charge of keeping your body strong to help prevent and fight off disease

Contributing columnist{/byline}
Health and wellness begin in the home.
I continue to be amazed we stay well more often than we get sick. One misplaced molecule, one delayed reaction or one miniscule break in the outer defenses can lead to metabolic disaster. The human body is such an intricate, fine-tuned mechanism with innumerable complexities, all of which have to work in unwavering synchronicity each second of every hour of every day, year after year after year. It’s incredible.
And yet we often fail to appreciate this. The proof is all around us. Behaviors that contribute to unhealthy living do not have to be enumerated here. You know what they are. The question is, what are you willing to do about it? You cannot control all accidents or account for random, undeserved afflictions, but you can take charge of keeping your body strong to help prevent and fight off disease — even a virus. It’s all about enhancing your immune system and it begins with what you eat. Eat to live; do not live to eat.
Your immune system does a remarkable job defending against disease. It’s a “system,” an interconnected network of cells, tissues and organs that band together to protect against invaders. Foot soldiers in this defensive network are antioxidants. Storming the gates are free radicals, unstable oxygen molecules generated during normal metabolism such as circulation and digestion. Even more free radicals are produced by diet, excessive sunlight, medications, stress — life in general. They are impossible to avoid. They can damage virtually every part of the cell. The browning of a cut apple or rusting of metal are examples of free radical damage. So is again. Alas, do we just rust away? But I digress.
While free radicals sound aggressive, they are really just searching for a friend. All molecules want a pair of electrons in their outer orbits. Free radicals are oxygen molecules with only one electron looking for a partner, so they bounce around looking to steal one from any healthy cell they come across.
Similarly, the scavenging process of free radicals sets off a chain reaction of damage to healthy cells and weakens the overall immune system. Antioxidants neutralize these out of control free radicals by giving them the partner they seek. The free radical is happy. Your cells remain happy. Your immune system is stronger for it. Still with me?
This is where your diet comes in. While your body has an innate defense against free radicals powered by antioxidants, it needs additional defenders. You provide reserve troops in the form of antioxidant rich foods to boost the strength of your immune system to fight off disease.
Some of the most powerful antioxidants found in foods are vitamin C, vitamin E, beta-carotene (precursor of vitamin A), flavonoids, zinc and selenium. Nutrition articles recommend antioxidant rich foods, such as acai or goji berries, but these are as hard to find as they are to pronounce. Mother Nature keeps it simple for us. The more colorful your diet, the healthier your immune system.
Red foods
Red fruits and vegetables provide super antioxidant levels, especially vitamin C and flavonoids. Deeper color usually means more phytonutrients to help strengthen the immune system and fight chronic illness, including cancer. Berries top the list, but also cherries, rhubarb, red cabbage, red onions, beets, radishes, apples and pomegranates.
Citrus fruits are most often associated with vitamin C, but compared to an orange, red bell peppers contain three times more, chili peppers four times more and strawberries 20% higher antioxidant levels.
Every house in my childhood neighborhood grew several tomato plants. Tomatoes are packed with the powerful antioxidant lycopene, responsible for the red color of tomato-based foods as well as pink grapefruit, papaya and watermelon. It helps protect against a variety of disorders, including cancer and heart disease. Emphasis is usually on fresh fruits and vegetables, but lycopene is more readily available in processed than fresh tomatoes. One study found 10 servings of tomato products weekly reduced prostate cancer risk by 35%, and thus it is unsurprising that Italian men have lower than average rates of prostate cancer. So, can ketchup prevent cancer? Lasagne a health food? I’m in.
Green foods
Popeye has the last laugh as spinach is packed with beta-carotene and vitamins A, C and E, as are peppers, kale, all types of greens, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage and cauliflower. OK, cauliflower is the flower in green wrapping, but it’s worth sneaking in here.
Orange foodsSweet potatoes, cantaloupe, mango, oranges, carrots, squash, peppers, peaches are all brimming with beta-carotene. Beta-carotene converts to vitamin A, necessary for healthy eyes and vision.
Lean beef
No, seriously. An outlier perhaps, but Americans love beef. Lean is the operative word. Flank steak provides more than half the recommended dietary allowance for zinc and selenium, and even a slight deficiency impairs your immune system. Our area is fortunate in having a grass-fed source of lean beef just down North Carolina 86 at Baldwin Beef.
Mark Twain said that “the only way to keep your health is to eat what you don’t want, drink what you don’t like and do what you’d rather not.” But if you think wellness is a chore and expensive, try illness. The choices you make are responsible for more than 80% of your health outcomes, which health care providers have no control. Forget yesterday. Start each day anew determined to care for yourself in the one body in this one life you are given.
Indian-born American entrepreneur Naval Ravikant believes it is up to each of us to exercise self-discipline and personal responsibility in our lives. It is the greatest legacy parents can leave to children. “Doctors won’t make you healthy. Nutritionists won’t make you slim. Teachers won’t make you smart. Gurus won’t make you calm. Mentors won’t make you rich. Trainers won’t make you fit. Ultimately, you have to take responsibility. Save yourself.”
Choose wisely. Stay well.
Hardy has enjoyed careers as a published microbiologist, an award-winning science teacher and currently is a business owner and formulator for Abbey St. Clare skin, hair and wellness products. She and her husband raised three sons in Danville and her idea of heaven is an unlimited herb garden in the midst of a library of endless books. Visit her website at www.abbeystclare.com.
Hardy has enjoyed careers as a published microbiologist, an award-winning science teacher and currently is a business owner and formulator for Abbey St. Clare skin, hair and wellness products. She and her husband raised three sons in Danville and her idea of heaven is an unlimited herb garden in the midst of a library of endless books. Visit her website at www.abbeystclare.com.
.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!