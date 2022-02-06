Patrick & Henry Community College names Danville-area students to dean's list

Area students make dean’s list

Patrick & Henry Community College recently named area students to the dean’s list for academic achievements during the fall semester.

The students are: Luke Moschler and Melinda Matthews, of Callands; Brittany Carter, Brett Reynolds and Virginia Swyers, of Chatham; Shakita Walton of Cascade; Gabrielle Lampkins, Heidi Mathenam, Kaytlin Hardy, Joshua Lovelace, Tallman McBride, Summer Morgan, Steven Terry, Brittany Thomas and Myler Waller, all of Danville; Benjamin Dalton and April Aria, of Dry Fork; Makeyla Mease of Gretna; ; Abby Walden of Keeling; and Camie Hoskins of Ringgold.

Students on the dean’s list earned a grade point average between 3.2 and 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the honors list have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, have completed a total of 30 or more credits, and took 12 or more credits during the fall semester.

Clifford Lee Helton

Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, has named Clifford Lee Helton to the fall semester dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours of coursework.

The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the University at the end of each semester.

Helton is a senior majoring in sports medicine and minoring in biology. He is the son of David and Donna Helton of Danville.

John Mauriello

John Mauriello, of Danville, is among the more than 1,300 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall semester at The Citadel.

Mauriello was named to the dean’s list, a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.

Bruce L. Kendrick

Bruce L. Kendrick, of Danville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bridgewater College.

Kendrick is an English major and was among more than 500 students named to the dean’s list, which was announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and executive vice president.

Students on the dean’s list have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.