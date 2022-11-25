 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PetSmart shares toys with the Danville Life Saving Crew

PetSmart has designated the Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Area Training Center to be a recipient of its 10th Annual Chance & Friends Toy Donation Drive. Chance & Friends is part of PetSmart’s annual holiday toy drive and is held through Dec. 24. PetSmart invites its customers to purchase and donate a $5 plush toy from its Chance & Friends collection. The purchased toys are gifted to local community organizations to spread holiday cheer. For each Chance & Friends toy purchase, PetSmart donates a portion of the proceeds to PetSmart Charities to help pets in need. As a recipient of PetSmart customers’ generosity, Danville Life Saving Crew has placed the stuffed animals in its ambulances and give them to children as a way to comfort them during their ride.

