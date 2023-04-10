On April 28-29, the Pittsylvania Caswell Livestock Association will host the 75th annual Pittsylvania Caswell Junior Livestock Show at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex.

The show will begin on Friday morning with the Meat Goat Show, followed by the Lamb Show after lunch. Saturday’s show will feature the Hog show in the morning and the Beef Cattle Show directly afterward.

A full schedule will be advertised closer to the event. During the Friday and Saturday show, there will be 75th anniversary T-shirts for sale for $15. Proceeds will benefit the Pittsylvania Caswell Livestock Association Scholarship Fund.

Friday night will give exhibitors, former exhibitors and community members a chance to walk through the barns and memory lane before attending an old-fashioned barbecue dinner reminiscent of the one once held at the show. During the dinner, folks can visit with friends from the past and celebrate the history of the show as we share some tales of fun times and take a look at how the show has changed over the decades.

Others "important individuals" from the past will be honored at the dinner also.

Tickets for the dinner will be sold in advance and more information can be found on the group's Facebook page or by contacting the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Pittsylvania County Office.

In preparation for this anniversary, the are trying to get in touch with individuals who participated in the show growing up-whether it was 10 years ago or 50 years ago. To share information, complete pick up a form at at the Virginia Cooperative Extension's Pittsylvania County office.