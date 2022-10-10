Pittsylvania County 4-H youth showcase dedication to animals at livestock show

More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed recently in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show.

Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle at the Doswell event hosted Sept. 28-Oct 2 and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests.

“Their dedication to their animals and to each other was clearly demonstrated in the show ring and in the show barns throughout the entire state fair experience," said Mandi Dolan, 4-H extension agent for Pittsylvania County, who attended a portion of the show. "It was rewarding to see our community members come together to support one another while doing something they mutually enjoy.”

When in a new environment — in this case with other exhibitors from across the state — youth have the opportunity to observe new habits and showing techniques from others. That’s exactly what Mason VanDerHyde said he learned through this experience.

Like most competitive events, every competition is a little difference and the judge at one event may have difference preferences from the judge at another event.

For Kaylee Bergeron, it presents a learning curve that requires patience.

“The most challenging part of this experience was making sure I was where I needed to be on time and with everything I needed,” said Gabrielle Bergeron stated. By preparing ahead of time, Bergeron was able to be punctual and walk into the show ring with confidence.

Pittsylvania County 4-H exhibitors included Gabrielle, Kaylee, and McKinley Bergeron, Madison Brown, Suter Clark, Charity, Chloe, Lydia, Moriah and Naomi Delozier, Charlie and Helen Katherine Farmer, Aubrey Herbers, Lizzie and Rye Kendig, London and Mason VanDerHyde, Coleman Wells, and Abi Laine, Ginny Gray and Preston Wydner. Chatham FFA exhibitors included Nathan and Susannah Paris.

“While the accolades, awards, and achievements of this group are admirable, that’s not the most important part," Dolan said. "Instead, what means the most to me are the lessons learned, relationships forged, and memories made through positive experiences through opportunities like these. That’s what I want to instill in my 4-H youth in Pittsylvania County."

Dolan said she couldn't be more proud of how the youth represented the area.

“I’m really excited about the potential of more local youth getting a taste of showing livestock at our local show in April 2023 and then developing into strong showman to continue on to the State Fair again next year,” Dolan said.

Results

Gabrielle Bergeron: Second place Lightweight Barrow

12th overall Intermediate Lamb Showmanship Suter Clark: Ninth overall Hog Premier Exhibitor, Supreme Heifer, Reserve Champion Prospective Heifer, Champion Hereford Heifer, Champion Bred and Owned Angus Heifer; 13th place Senior Swine Skill-A-Thon; and ninth place Senior Beef Skill-A-Thon

To learn more, contact Dolan at mandi@vt.edu or 434-432-7770.