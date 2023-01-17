Pittsylvania County Community Action begins free tax preparation Monday

This year’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will launch Monday in Danville.

This community-based outreach, sponsored by Pittsylvania County Community Action, offers free tax preparation services to families and individuals who earned less than $60,000 in 2022. Operated under the strict guidelines of the IRS, all tax returns are professionally and confidentially prepared and then electronically filed at no charge. Last year local VITA program volunteers prepared over 1,300 tax returns.

For taxpayers who earned less than $73,000 in 2022 there is a second option for filing their federal and state taxes at no cost. They may go to the United Way’s myfreetaxes.com free-file site. There they will be asked a series of questions and guided through the entire electronic tax filing process so you can file yourself.

On Jan. 27, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will celebrate Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day. The IRS estimates that only four out of five workers claim the credit they earned. This leaves billions of dollars on the table each year.

The local group wants to get the word out to those who are eligible to file a tax return even if they do not owe any tax to claim the EITC and, new for 2022 taxes, the state of Virginia partially refundable EITC.

EITC varies by income, family size and filing status. Residents must have income working for someone or working for yourself.

For more information about these free tax preparation services or to make an appointment with VITA, call 434-549-8220 (press 3). The office is located in Nor Dan Shopping Center, sharing space with the Virginia Workforce Center at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055 in Danville.

Appointments are accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.