Pittsylvania County Community Action

Pittsylvania County Community Action seeks volunteers for free tax preparation service

Pittsylvania County Community Action is seeking volunteers to assist with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

The organization offers free tax preparation in Danville, Pittsylvania County and Caswell County, North Carolina. Volunteers are needed to greet clients, prepare taxes and perform quality reviews.

These volunteers are required to participate in training and pass certification tests based on the role you wish to perform.

It's is a free tax program offered to low- and moderate-income households, sponsored by and operated under the guidance of the Internal Revenue Service. Volunteers prepare federal and state income taxes for households with incomes below $60,000. The program ensures households receive all the tax benefits for which they are eligible, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit. Virginians who file 2022 taxes may also qualify for a partially refundable EITC which could mean a larger state refund.

During the last tax filing season, 13 volunteers successfully completed IRS training and certification. These volunteers provided more than 2,200 hours assisting in excess of 1,300 families and individuals with federal and state tax preparation services at no charge, thus helping taxpayers in our community save tax preparation fees.

Volunteers need not have any prior tax preparation training or experience. The training program is comprehensive based on the needs of clients. Volunteers are asked to commit a minimum of four hours per week during the tax filing season which extends from late January through April 18.

Pittsylvania County Community Action will hold an information session from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055 in Danville. Tax training will begin Nov. 28.

To learn more, contact Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8220.

