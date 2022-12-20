 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the godanriver.com is partnering with Lester Building Supply who are sponsoring 206 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Pittsylvania County FFA member receives grant from Farm Credit

  • 0

A $1,000 Farm Credit Supervised Agricultural Experience grant has been awarded to Grace Stowe of Dry Fork by Farm Credit.

The grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand Supervised Agricultural Experience projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

An Supervised Agricultural Experience requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture related business, work at an agriculture related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

This year, 30 different sponsors funded the grants. A full list of sponsors can be found on the National FFA organization website on the grants webpage.

Stowe is a member of the Chatham High FFA chapter. Her application was selected from among 1,296 applications nationwide.

People are also reading…

The National FFA organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Grace Stowe

Grace Stowe
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure

Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure

Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by. But by Monday afternoon there was no word from Musk on whether he'll step aside or who a new leader might be. Twitter has grown more chaotic and confusing under Musk’s leadership with rapidly vacillating policies that are withdrawn or altered. Many of the votes for Musk to step down likely came from Tesla investors, who have grown tired of the 24/7 Twitter chaos, which they say has distracted the eccentric CEO from the electric car company, his main source of wealth.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans throw out 32% of the food they buy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert