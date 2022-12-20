Pittsylvania County FFA member receives grant from Farm Credit

A $1,000 Farm Credit Supervised Agricultural Experience grant has been awarded to Grace Stowe of Dry Fork by Farm Credit.
The grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand Supervised Agricultural Experience projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete.
An Supervised Agricultural Experience requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture related business, work at an agriculture related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.
This year, 30 different sponsors funded the grants. A full list of sponsors can be found on the National FFA organization website on the grants webpage.
Stowe is a member of the Chatham High FFA chapter. Her application was selected from among 1,296 applications nationwide.
People are also reading…
The National FFA organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.