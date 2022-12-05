Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association hears info on Medicare Part C

With the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period ending Wednesday, members of the Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association received information on Medicare Part C or Medicare Advantage at their November meeting.

There are so many phone calls and advertisements in the mail and on TV, the options are confusing. Shelly Paschal from Humana Insurance Co. presented facts in regard to all parts of Medicare, with emphasis on Part C.

Medicare Advantage plans do not replace original Medicare plans, but allow an insurance company to administer Medicare for the holder. In addition to the benefits one gets through Parts A, B and D, Part C offers vision, dental and hearing insurance coverage. There may be a co-pay for services covered under Part C, which could be less costly than owning a Medicare supplement policy. Each individual should get an evaluation before making changes. A “trial right” provision allows one to try Part C for 12 months and then revert to a previous plan if dissatisfied.

The toll-free phone numbers advertised on TV are to call centers which will ask for contact information so that the company can return a call. Insurance companies are not allowed by law to solicit over the phone, but if someone initiates a call, the rule does not apply.

Members also had questions in regard to Part D, prescription coverage, because of the increasing costs of insulin and other life-saving medicines they must purchase. Everyone on Medicare is required to have a stand-alone prescription policy or be included in Medicare Part C. A life-time penalty is imposed for those who do not have this as soon as they enroll in Medicare.

A business session followed with committee reports and additions to the necrology list. A report on the VRTA Fall Conference noted that there will be no Lobby Day at the General Assembly this year due to renovations that are taking place in the Capitol. A tour will be organized instead for those interested. State Sen. Jennifer McClellan addressed the conference in regard to pending legislation for the 30 day session which begins Jan. 11.

A Thanksgiving meal was catered by Mary’s Diner. The next PCRTA meeting will be at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center at 11 a.m. on Feb. 16, with Feb. 23 as an alternate date. Canned food items will be collected for the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Bank.