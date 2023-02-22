The Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association met Feb. 16 and honored Black History Month.

Doris Bolton read “The Creation” by James Weldon Johnson and led the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” written by Johnson.

Mable Scott presented a dramatic reading of “In the Morning” by Paul Laurence Dunbar, and Rosa Chambers led in singing “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.”

Preceding was a business meeting, during which the necrology list was updated and guidelines for submitting “most active member” hours was distributed. Scholarship application information will be sent to county high schools in March and recipients of two $500 scholarships will be chosen from applications submitted in April.

The legislative report concerned the miscalculation of expected public school funding for 2023 and 2024 by the Virginia Department of Education. The Virginia Retired Teachers Association, along with other supporters of public education in Virginia, is urging the General Assembly to fulfill the promised allocations with some of the excess revenue that the Youngkin administration wants to use to cut taxes.

Although the Virginia Retired Teachers Association and the Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association do not endorse candidates in state and local elections, members do support those who support their interests — public education, teachers and retirees.

The District E meeting will be held at 11:15 a.m. March 22 at the Mayflower restaurant. Reservations for the Virginia Retired Teachers Association spring conference at the Doubletree Midlothian on April 18-19 are due by March 31.

Fifty-two non-perishable food items were collected for the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Bank. Door prizes were won by Sandra Johnson and Rosa Chambers.

Instructor Donna Hutson and her culinary arts students at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center prepared and served lunch to the group prior to adjournment.