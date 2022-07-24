Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame seeking nominations for class of 2022

Nominations are being accepted for the eighth annual induction ceremony of the Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame to be held in the fall after a one-year hiatus in 2021 because of the pandemic.

The organization was formed in December 2013 with the mission statement “To promote the common good, general welfare, and civic excellence of the citizens of the community by recognizing the achievement of former or current individuals and groups of Pittsylvania County who have been involved in, and/or contributed to, the success of Pittsylvania County, VA youth sports programs."

Nominees include Pittsylvania County former students, players, supporters, volunteers, coaches, umpires, businesses and media personalities. Nominated inductees must currently be or have been involved in or contributed to the success of Pittsylvania County youth sports programs in county leagues, public or private school sports, college sports or professional/personal sports endeavors.

In 2020, the organization added a new category, the “Hampton Wilkins Spirit Award,” to recognize individuals who demonstrate qualities of a cheerleader and supporter of a locality and the people who make up the community, especially the young people. Hampton Wilkins received that first award.

There have been 85 inductees since 2014, including H.F. Haymore, Ronnie Haymore, David Bullins, George Henderson, Tink Richardson, Robert Prunty, Ferrell Edmunds, Haywood Crider, Jackie Hardy and Peyton Sellers.

To receive a nomination form with instructions for submitting a candidate for consideration, email bbowman300@embarqmail.com. Mail the completed form to Brenda Bowman, 300 Bowman Drive, Dry Fork, VA 24549.

The deadline for receipt of nominations is 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

For more information, contact Bowman at 434-724-4343 or George Henderson at 434-724-5046.