The Dorothea Henry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award Ceremony was held on March 14 at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. During this ceremony, two Pittsylvania County Schools students, Grace Doss, of Dan River High School, and Addyson Hunsicker, of Tunstall High School, were recognized as this year's DAR Good Citizen Award winners and were presented with a DAR Good Citizen pin, certificate and a scholarship. The DAR Good Citizen Award "recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities" according to the DAR website.