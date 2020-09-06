Police kick off new Community Opioid Response and Engagement Program

Special to the Register & Bee
On Aug. 20, the Danville Police Department collaborated with Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services for the first day of the newly implemented Community Opioid Response and Engagement Program.
This program is an addition to the partnerships growing from the Danville Opioid Collaborative, which began in late 2019.
The Danville Police Department used information gathered from new reporting initiatives that implemented in January to offer interdiction services to individuals suffering from drug addiction in our community. CORE partners law enforcement with trained mental health clinicians and peer counselors. Teams went out to meet more than 20 at-risk community members throughout the day and offered prepared information packets from the Regional Alliance on Substance Abuse Prevention.
The packets contained information on substance abuse recovery services. The teams also offered on-site counseling for receptive individuals.
CORE is the next step in the Danville Police Department’s growing focused deterrence model aimed at helping victims of drug addiction in getting access to needed services and ultimately save lives.
Anyone who needs information on treatment or counseling is encouraged to call Danville Pittsylvania County Community Services at (434) 793-0492.
Victims of addiction are also encouraged to seek help from any Danville police officer at any time they feel they need services.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!