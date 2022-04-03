 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Positive impacts of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville explained

Pat Daniel, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville, discussed the positive impact the program has on the youth of Danville at the March 24 Danville Riverview Rotary Club meeting. Children in the program have reduced truancy rates, improvements in their grades and a 100% graduation rate. Daniel also talked about the opportunities available to the community to become a “Big,” an adult mentor to children in the program, especially those children from single-parent households. Big Brothers Big Sisters is currently recruiting at least 30 more “Bigs” to mentor children in the community. As a “Big,” the person will mentor with the “Little” (the child) in various ways including taking the child to activities, having dinner with them or socializing not only with the child but with their entire family. Two current Rotarians, Mike Mondul and Hampton Wilkins, are “Bigs” and shared their experiences after the presentation by Daniel. Posing for a photo at the meeting are (from left) Mondul, Rotarian Ronnie Mand, Daniel and Wilkins. To learn more about Big Brothers, Big Sisters, biglittledanville.org.

