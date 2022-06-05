 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Post 325 presents scholarships

Scholarships

American Legion Post 325 Post Commander Dale Roberson (right) presents scholarships to Colby Dean (left) and Caulier Barker (center) at the monthly meeting May 16.

 Contributed photo

