Postcard from 1915 in Danville sparks mission to document names of locals who served in WWI

When David Corp, corresponding secretary of the Danville Historical Society, asked a friend to help identify a photograph on a postcard, known as a “real photo postcard,” he purchased on e-Bay, he went to Lawrence McFall.
The card, having a 1915 postmark featuring a military formation on Danville’s Main Street, was quickly recognized by McFall as Company M, First Infantry, Virginia National Guard.
McFall was eager to identify his grandfather who was a sergeant in that unit but was unable to do so because of the small images of the soldiers. The best he could do was to try to find the names of all the men serving in that pre-World War I military company.
That task soon became an obsession.
Not only did McFall find those names, he went further.
His newly released book contains 2,695 names of men from Danville and Pittsylvania County who served in “The Great War.”
Long before the book was envisioned, McFall told Corp if such a work should become a reality, he would be presented with the first copy. On Monday morning, the two men met on Main Street in the location where the original picture was taken, in front of what is now Rippes, across Main Street from the Elk’s Club.
McFall’s promise was fulfilled.
Data found in the book include the individual’s rank, military unit, notes on his or her service, birth and death dates, and place of burial. And yes, women from this area did serve in France during that first world conflict.
While not a history of the war, the book honors those of this area with recognition for their service never before published.
The 80 page, soft-bound book goes on sale for $25 in a few days at Karen’s Hallmark in the Danville Mall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!