Professor celebrates retirement after 50 years at DCC

“I have served on the Chancellor’s Faculty Advisory Committee for 20 years, one of which I served as Chair and many as Vice-chair,” she explained. “Along with this role came serving on the Faculty Steering Committee. I have always considered the DCC faculty and staff to be my family. As such, my service in this capacity has allowed me to be the voice for my peers and to do what is best for them.”

Over the years, Taylor has watched her students and members of DCC’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter go on to do great things in the community, and in the world.

“Almost anywhere I travel, I see someone I have taught,” she said. “Growing up, my daughter, LeeAnne, would say, “Mom, have you taught everyone?” I can honestly say I have tried!”

After Sept. 1, Taylor hopes to enjoy her retirement spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.

“I have a lapel pin that says, I touch the future; I teach,” she said. “I believe that. DCC has changed significantly since 1971 and many people I have known have come and gone, but the spirit of DCC offering a high-quality education to our community has not changed. I am proud to have worked at DCC for all these years and I cherish the good memories that I have made. For all of those who have been a part of my life at the college; thank you, you have enriched it.”