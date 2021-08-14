Professor celebrates retirement after 50 years at DCC

Sociology professor Vickie Holland Taylor is celebrating her 50th year of teaching at Danville Community College ahead of her retirement on Sept. 1.
She is the first employee of DCC to reach a half a century of employment.
“I knew at age 4 that I wanted to be a teacher,” said Taylor. “How privileged I have been to be able to teach here at Danville Community College. On my first pay stub, there was an enclosed note stating that I could retire in the year 2013. At 22 years of age, I thought that was eons away. I can hardly believe how fast the years have passed.”
Although teaching is her passion, Taylor has been deeply involved in her students in many ways across her decades of service to DCC.
“Over the years, I have served as advisor to the Student Government Association which led to my being the first Coordinator of Student Activities from 1976 to 1981,” said Taylor. “In 1988, Dr. Arnold Oliver, the president of DCC at the time, requested I become an advisor to the Upsilon Phi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. I accepted that challenge and continue to lead Upsilon Phi to this day. I was also introduced to the intramural programs which ultimately led to my overseeing said programs. For this, I was inducted into DCC’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.”
In addition to her service to the students of DCC, Taylor has lent her time and talents to ensuring she served her colleagues and the college just as enthusiastically.
“I have served on the Chancellor’s Faculty Advisory Committee for 20 years, one of which I served as Chair and many as Vice-chair,” she explained. “Along with this role came serving on the Faculty Steering Committee. I have always considered the DCC faculty and staff to be my family. As such, my service in this capacity has allowed me to be the voice for my peers and to do what is best for them.”
Over the years, Taylor has watched her students and members of DCC’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter go on to do great things in the community, and in the world.
“Almost anywhere I travel, I see someone I have taught,” she said. “Growing up, my daughter, LeeAnne, would say, “Mom, have you taught everyone?” I can honestly say I have tried!”
After Sept. 1, Taylor hopes to enjoy her retirement spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
“I have a lapel pin that says, I touch the future; I teach,” she said. “I believe that. DCC has changed significantly since 1971 and many people I have known have come and gone, but the spirit of DCC offering a high-quality education to our community has not changed. I am proud to have worked at DCC for all these years and I cherish the good memories that I have made. For all of those who have been a part of my life at the college; thank you, you have enriched it.”