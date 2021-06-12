Project Imagine celebrates 10 teenagers completing first phase of program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The outreach workers are in face-to-face contact with the kids at least twice a week,” David said. “We take a holistic approach.”

The holistic approach also includes a teen’s entire family. For example, Project Imagine has partnered with Head Start, which offers programs that promote the school readiness of infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children from low-income families.

“When we go into a teen’s home, we deal with the whole family,” David said. “If the mother is struggling, then that puts pressure on the young man we are reaching out to. The young man may feel like he has to do some things, including committing crimes, in order for the family to survive. If we can take care of the mother, and then if there are siblings 3- and 4-years old [that need services] too, then that takes pressure off the young man.”

David added, “This collaboration is going to impact so many families who need help but do not know where to go and what services are available. We are going to fill that gap.”

The outreach workers also will help the teens who are ready for work to find jobs or the training they need for the job that want to seek.