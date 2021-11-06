Project Imagine honors fourth class

“It looks like you learned something, but you also gave us something,” David said. “As much as you come to make changes, we get just as much by seeing you change. We don’t take it lightly that you showed up and worked hard.”

Deputy City Manager Earl Reynolds encouraged the teens to take what they have learned and use it to not only better themselves but the community as well.

“The important thing is that you have a purpose, and you have a focus, and you apply that to your everyday life,” Reynolds said. “What will help the community is what ‘I am as a person. Am I willing to give back to the community?’ The question is, do you have the desire? Do you have the heart? That starts right here. You are so important, more important than you will ever know. We are depending on you.”

Project Imagine gives gang-affiliated teens a future off the streets by providing them with life skills instruction and work readiness training. The program started in 2018 and consisted of a nine-week paid work experience and mentoring while on the job with a partnering agency.