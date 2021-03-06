Prothonotary warblers make home in Dan River Region bluebird boxes

A couple of weeks later, I started getting calls from monitors having strange nests. When they saw a bird emerge, they reported seeing a flash of yellow.

Both monitors emailed to say the mystery bird was a yellow throated vireo in their box. I knew something was up, but it couldn’t be a vireo as they are not cavity dwellers.

After speckled eggs were laid in the strange nests, I went out for a look and found we had prothonotary warblers.

I was thrilled. In the 13 years these houses have been in place, I have never had them nest. What a treat as we had three nests, 14 eggs, 12 hatched and eight fledged. I am convinced the tragic “100 year flood” we had in Danville invited these beautiful birds into our bluebird boxes.

Prothonotary warblers are a native cavity nester that prefer to nest in tree hollows in standing water. Nest height ranges from about 2 to 33 feet above the ground, depending on availability of nesting holes.

The male places moss inside the hole prior to attracting a mate, but the female builds the remainder of the nest with rootlets, plant down, grape plants or cypress bark. She lines the cup-shaped nest with grasses, sedges, rootlets, old leaves and poison ivy tendrils. It takes the female three to eight days to build a nest.