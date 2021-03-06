Prothonotary warblers make home in Dan River Region bluebird boxes

Southside Virginia had quite a breeding season for bluebird trails in 2020 with many ups and downs.
Danville’s first bluebird trail was installed in spring 2006 with a grant provided by the Virginia Bluebird Society. These houses were put up in area cemeteries.
Next we started trails on the Riverwalk through the Adopt-A-Box program. Very quickly we filled that area and began putting up trails at area schools and senior living homes.
Each box is monitored on a weekly basis — March through August — and records are kept as we check on eggs and babies, cleaning them out after each hatching. To date there are almost 300 bluebird boxes on public land in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Danville’s Riverwalk Trail endured two major floods last year. One came as many were gearing up and getting bluebird houses ready for the 2020 season. After repairs, replacements and much anticipation, March 2020 was off to a great start.
By mid-to-late April, almost all houses had seen their first families of young birds.
Then, disaster struck again when heavy rain poured in May, flooding the river to one of the highest stages ever.
Some of the birdhouses had water just to the bottom of the box, but some were submerged in fast-moving floodwaters. Some eggs were lost but no babies.
A couple of weeks later, I started getting calls from monitors having strange nests. When they saw a bird emerge, they reported seeing a flash of yellow.
Both monitors emailed to say the mystery bird was a yellow throated vireo in their box. I knew something was up, but it couldn’t be a vireo as they are not cavity dwellers.
After speckled eggs were laid in the strange nests, I went out for a look and found we had prothonotary warblers.
I was thrilled. In the 13 years these houses have been in place, I have never had them nest. What a treat as we had three nests, 14 eggs, 12 hatched and eight fledged. I am convinced the tragic “100 year flood” we had in Danville invited these beautiful birds into our bluebird boxes.
Prothonotary warblers are a native cavity nester that prefer to nest in tree hollows in standing water. Nest height ranges from about 2 to 33 feet above the ground, depending on availability of nesting holes.
The male places moss inside the hole prior to attracting a mate, but the female builds the remainder of the nest with rootlets, plant down, grape plants or cypress bark. She lines the cup-shaped nest with grasses, sedges, rootlets, old leaves and poison ivy tendrils. It takes the female three to eight days to build a nest.
The eggs hatch up to two days apart, unlike our bluebirds. They fledge in nine to 10 days, which surprised me — I was trying to figure out what got them since they were all gone on day 12. After reading up, I realized all was well and they fledge quickly. Typically prothonotary warblers nest two to three times in summer, but their numbers are low due to habitat loss.
They are making a comeback through conservation efforts of the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, who has been lending a helping hand since 2017 to this beautiful species through Project Prothonotary.
Since 2007 when we first started keeping records for Danville and Pittsylvania County, we have fledged 33,881 bluebirds from our area boxes. If you count all birds that nested in our boxes — bluebirds, Carolina Chickadees, Tree Swallows, House Wrens and others — we have fledged a total of 42,942.
Fuquay is the vice president of education, state coordinator of the nest cams for schools grant and Pittsylvania County coordinator for the Virginia Bluebird Society.