Pruning woody plants is a time-sensitive chore

August is coming on fast.
Maybe now we are one step closer to a virus vaccine. Until then, there are things to do in the garden to keep busy until we can start going to places that are actually open.
A lot of places are open somewhat, but there are a number of irritating things we still face, like no changing rooms to try on clothes at most department stores. But the garden shops are open and have things to sell, so we shop there for ways to dress up our lawns.
I was looking around the yard the other day and noticed that I have woody shrubs in need of a trim. But then I had to remember. There is a time for things to occur in a garden and a time when they should not occur. Pruning woody plants is one of those time-sensitive things.
I know you have seen this before, but here it is again. Shrubs that flower in the spring should be pruned just after they finish flowering. Shrubs that flower in the summer, on new growth, should be pruned in the dormant season just before new growth begins. This also applies to flowering trees. For shade trees like maple and oak, you can prune any time the saw is sharp.
Whenever you prune, remember to never take more than 1/3 of the live branches. This rule-of-thumb has been supported by research all over the world and is intended to protect the health of the tree or shrub. If you need to take off more than that, spread the job out over several years.
Another good rule to follow when pruning woody plants is to avoid pruning between Aug. 1st and Oct. 31. Pruning will often stimulate new growth if it is done during a warm period. If this new growth begins in late summer, it will not have time to prepare itself for the coming winter, a process called hardening-off or winter dormancy. The new growth can be damaged by freezing temperatures.
This will cause the tree or shrub to expend some of the energy it had stored for the winter and may be detrimental to its health. Large shade trees do not seem to have this problem, but shrubs and immature trees do. I had a call last week from a person who pruned her spring flowering woody shrubs last April. She was concerned that her shrubs did not flower in May as she thought they should. I explained when she pruned in April, she removed all of the flower buds the shrubs had “set” last summer, and she should be OK next spring as long as she doesn’t prune any more.
On a related note, fertilizing and feeding woody plants between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31 is generally a bad idea. The opposite is true for fescue and other cool season grasses. September through December is the best time to feed most lawns. Just like pruning, the feeding will stimulate new growth at a time when the plants need to prepare for winter. This will affect the whole plant. Do not increase the vigor of woody plants in late summer and early fall.
Feeding them now is like drinking a strongly caffeinated beverage after supper. You can’t go to sleep and the tree or shrub will be too wide awake to get ready for its winter nap. These plants need to gradually shut down their life processes in late summer. As they do this, their water needs will decrease and they will start shedding their leaves. Sometimes there may be an early leaf fall, especially in hot and dry weather. This is not a problem. The leaves have pretty much done everything they need to do for the trees and shrubs by the end of July.
The best time to feed almost all woody plants is while they are dormant. Even though there is nothing happening above the ground, the roots are still active. As long as the soil temperature is above 42 degrees, the roots are absorbing nutrients and holding them for when new growth starts in the spring. Don’t ever fertilize when the soil is frozen. It will just stay there and not do any good. Fertilizing the woody plants in late winter or very early spring, just before new growth begins, will maximize the benefit of feeding these plants.
If you are not sure what formulation to give your plants, when to provide or how much to give them you should have a soils test done, contact your local office of cooperative extension to find out how to have this done. It is usually well worth the effort to learn about your specific soils chemistry.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
