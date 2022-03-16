Racin’ & Tastin’ fundraiser returns

Tickets are on sale now for the return of Racin’ & Tastin,’ the food and entertainment event to raise money for Danville's Festival in the Park.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. April 1 at the Community Market located at 629 Craghead St. in Danville. It includes all-you-care-to-eat barbecue, an open bar, and entertainment provided by Mended Fences.

Those attending must be 21 years old or older.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer Racin’ & Tastin’ again after having to cancel the event for the last two years,” said Jason Bookheimer, board president for Festival in the Park of Danville, Inc. “The event plays a huge part in ensuring that Festival in the Park happens. It’s also such a fun event, and we’re thrilled to have it come back this year.”

Tickets for Racin’ & Tastin’ must be purchased prior to the event. Individual tickets are $35 and can be purchased by calling 434-793-4636. Corporate tables are also available for $400. Those interested in getting a corporate table must apply. Corporate tables are limited and those who are interested are encouraged to fill out the form as soon as possible.

For more information, contact the Danville Welcome Center at (434) 793-4636.